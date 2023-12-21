Shades of PoonFang

California Democrat Eric Swalwell recently appeared at Hunter Biden’s press conference at the Capitol, reportedly acting as kind of “sherpa” for Joe Biden’s embattled son. As some observers recalled, Swalwell was a key player in impeachment bids against President Trump, and according to an Axios report become entangled with Chinese spy Fang Fang, also known as Christine Fang and dubbed “PoonFang” by Rush Limbaugh.

As Debra Saunders noted, Fang raised money for Swalwell’s 2014 reelection campaign and also helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s House office. After falling for the honey trap, the oldest trick in the book, Swalwell faithfully repeated Chinese Communist propaganda practical word for word.

The California Democrat was the biggest haul in PoonFang’s operations between 2011 and 2015. Nobody in Congress seemed interested in finding out what the spy may have learned from Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, and passed on to China.

In May, the House Ethics Committee closed its investigation and took no action against Swalwell. His former squeeze is reportedly back China, where she may have filed a report something like this.