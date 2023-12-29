Some call it realism

John Mearsheimer is R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago. He fancies himself an international relations scholar who belongs to the realist school of thought. With Harvard’s Stephen Walt, he is the author of The Israel-Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy, a book to which I devoted a lot of attention on Power Line when it was published in 2007.

Mearsheimer has regained a certain currency with his understanding approach to Vladimir Putin and his objectives in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In his December 15 interview with Andrew Napolitano on his Judging Freedom podcast, however, he returned to the subject of the Israelis, with respect to whom he seems to have a familiar animus, if not derangement. The subject of Napolitano’s episode was “Death and destruction in Gaza,” keyed to Mearsheimer’s post of the same title on John’s Substack (as he calls his site).

The entirety of Napolitano’s episode with Mearsheimer is posted on YouTube. Both the YouTube video and Mearsheimer post can easily be dredged up online. I’m going to pass here. The clip below provides an example of Mearsheimer’s “realism.”