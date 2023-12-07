The Biden denial

Yesterday President Biden appeared to make remarks urging Congress to pass his national security supplemental funding request. The White House has posted the transcript here. New York Post reporter Steven Nelson had this exchange with Biden (video below):

Q President Biden, on Ukraine and also China. President Biden, on Ukraine and also China. There’s polling by the Associated Press that shows that almost 70 percent of Americans, including 40 percent of Democrats, believe that you acted either illegally or unethically in regards to your family’s business interests.

Can you explain to the Americans — to Americans, amid this impeachment inquiry, why you interacted with so many of your son and brother’s foreign business associates?

THE PRESIDENT: I’m not going to comment on that. I did not, and it’s just a bunch of lies.

Q You didn’t interact with many of his —

THE PRESIDENT: I — they’re lies.

Q — their business associates?

THE PRESIDENT: I did not. They’re lies.