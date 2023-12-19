The Tale of the Tape

Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland Democrat, has fired aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski for, as John explains, posting online an amateur porn video of himself receiving anal sex in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing room.

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement,” Maese-Czeropski said in a statement, “I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated.” In reality, nobody posts a video like that unless they seek exposure.

Like Eve Rand (Shirley MacLaine) in Being There, Maese-Czeropski reveals himself to himself, and he is drenched and purged. The Democrat staffer was doubtless attempting to push the boundaries, but the activity in his video already has a history in cinema, though not so much on the graphic side. In Blazing Saddles, for example, the dancers were singing:

Throw out your hands Stick out your tush Hands on your hips Give him a push You’ll be surprised You’re doing the French mistake Voila!

Sgt. Emil Foley (Louis Gossett Jr.) also broached the subject in An Officer and a Gentleman. In The Big Lebowski, Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) says “you see what happens” when that sort of activity takes place. More recently, Brokeback Mountain featured characters who, as Mark Steyn quipped, “get into each other’s chaps.”

In current woke conditions, Aidan Maese-Czeropski could easily wind up on some another senator’s staff, or he could go another way. Film producers could pay him big bucks to replicate his workplace performance on the big screen. While the deal awaits, there’s a better way to perceive the taped audition now circulating.

“I interestingly had dated a woman in the Eisenhower administration,” says comic Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) in Annie Hall. “It was ironic to me cause I was trying to do to her what Eisenhower has been doing to the country for the last eight years.”

In similar style, Aidan Maese-Czeropski models what Joe Biden has been doing to the country for the past three years. As Walter Sobchak might say “you see what happens” under a Pangloss-Pétain presidency.