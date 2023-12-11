The headline on the story above the fold at the center of the Wall Street Journal’s page one today reads: “Israel Faces Outcry as Photos Of Detainees in Gaza Emerge.” In the online version the headline reads: “Israel Detains Hundreds of Palestinian Men in Search for Hamas.”

Well, what’s the problem? The subhead explains: “Videos online show Palestinian men detained in their underwear, sparking concern among human rights groups.”

You got a problem with that? You are out of your mind, or something. Dare to access the “sensitive content” below.