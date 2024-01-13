Posted on January 1, 2024 by Scott Johnson in Deep State, Intelligence, Russia hoax, Social media, Twitter

13 ways of looking at disinformation

In March 2023 Tablet published Jacob Siegel’s “A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century.” Subhead accompanied by the profile of a blackbird’s head: “Thirteen ways of looking at disinformation.” (The subhead and graphic allude to the Wallace Stevens poem.) Siegel’s magnum opus runs to some 13,000 words.

I meant to include Siegel’s column in my take on “The year in columns.” Indeed, I had devoted a separate post to it at the time of publication and Tablet had done me the favor of reminding me of it in its #Top Ten 2023 list. However, I slipped a cognitive gear as I worked on my year-end post.

Siegel’s introduction is followed by a table of contents with links to the chapters:

I. Russophobia Returns, Unexpectedly: The Origins of Contemporary “Disinformation”

II. Trump’s Election: “It’s Facebook’s Fault”

III. Why Do We Need All This Data About People?

IV. The Internet: From Darling to Demon

V. Russiagate! Russiagate! Russiagate!

VI. Why the Post-9/11 “War on Terror” Never Ended

VII. The Rise of “Domestic Extremists”

VIII. The NGO Borg

IX. COVID-19

X. Hunter’s Laptops: The Exception to the Rule

XI. The New One-Party State

XII. The End of Censorship

XIII. After Democracy

Appendix: The Disinfo Dictionary

It remains essential reading for 2024.

Matt Taibbi followed up with Siegel in the Racket News post/interview “Tablet’s Grand Opus on the Anti-Disinformation Complex” (behind Racket’s paywall). Taibbi also produced that post in podcast/video form (below, narrated by Jared Moore).

Taibbi’s introduction to the interview is particularly useful. Taibbi writes: “Siegel’s Tablet article is the enterprise effort at describing the whole anti-disinformation elephant I’ve been hoping for years someone in journalism would take on.”

