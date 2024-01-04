A Gay chorus

Yesterday the Washington Free Beacon posted Thaleigha Rampersad’s video compilation of the chorus of hosannas that greeted the announcement Claudine Gay’s appointment to the presidency of Harvard in December 2022 (see “Raving gaily”). Today the Beacon follows up with another Rampersad compilation, this one of the chorus of media talking heads explaining Gay’s resignation from the presidency this week.

Once again we see the herd of independent minds at work. Gay seems to have been a victim of…racism…in an attack orchestrated by…conservatives…wielding their, ah, power over Harvard University. Free Beacon media reporter Drew Holden elaborates “Harvard’s Plagiarizing President Resigns. Media Say Racism Made Her Do It.”

Beloved Princeton Professor Cornel West scraped bottom. In an editorial today — “Sorry, lefties: Claudine Gay’s ouster had nothing to do with ‘racism’” — the New York Post observes: “Ex-Harvard prof Cornell [sic] West singled out three Jews[.]” West formulated a particularly repulsive if increasingly familiar diagnosis: “The same figures and forces enabling the ethnic cleansing and genocidal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza — [Bill] Ackman, [Edward] Blum, [Larry] Summers and others — push out the first black woman president of Harvard! This racism against both Palestinians and black people is undeniable and despicable!”

The Beacon also offers a bonus Andrew Stiles column with helpful suggestions for a successor to Gay: “Top 6 Candidates to Replace Claudine Gay as Harvard President.” I’ll take number 4.