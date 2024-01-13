Baby, It’s Cold Outside

It is cold across most of North America, which links these three stories:

After Big Tesla Bet, Hertz Selling One-Third of EV Fleet.

Hertz is selling about a third of its global electric-vehicle fleet, a major reversal for the rental-car company after it positioned itself as a champion of the technology with plans to vastly grow its fleet of plug-in models.

Hertz said Thursday that it would sell about 20,000 EVs in the U.S., and use some of the proceeds to purchase internal-combustion-engine vehicles. The company in a regulatory filing cited weaker demand for electrics, and their higher operating costs.

The move is the latest example of a swift retrenchment by the car business on EVs. After years spent outlining aggressive expansion plans, automakers in recent months have put some EV projects on ice and dialed back production forecasts, citing signs that U.S. consumers aren’t ready to move to cars powered exclusively by batteries as quickly as once thought.