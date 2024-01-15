Biden Bananas

In the movie Bananas, product tester Fielding Mellish (Woody Allen) seeks to impress his left-wing girlfriend Nancy (Louise Lasser) by joining a revolution in the South American country of San Marcos. The rebels oust military dictator Gen. Emilio Vargas (Carlos Montalban) but when Mellish returns stateside he’s put on trial as a traitor. The prosecution’s star witness is Miss America, wonderfully played by Dagne Crane.

“I think Mr. Mellish is a traitor to this country,” Miss America testifies, “because his views are different from the views of president and those of his kind. Differences of opinion should be tolerated, but not when they’re too different. Then he becomes a subversive mother.” So it is today.

In his September 1, 2022 speech, the Delaware Democrat branded those who want America to be great as the greatest threat to the nation. For the FBI anyone less than worshipful of Joe Biden, and those of his kind, is a domestic terrorist, violent extremist and such. In other words, a “subversive mother,” and that is not the only fearful symmetry in this movie.

“I am your new president,” proclaims triumphant rebel Esposito (Jacobo Morales). “From this day on, the official language of San Marcos will be Swedish. Silence! In addition to that, all citizens will be required to change their underwear every half-hour. Underwear will be worn on the outside, so we can check. Furthermore, all children under 16 years old are now. . . 16 years old!” Fellow rebel Luis (Miguel Angel Suarez) knows that the deal is.

“Power has driven him mad,” Luis says. So it is in America.

No language change to Swedish, and no underwear checks, but according to the president and those of his kind, men can become women and vice versa. The administration’s pick for Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy was “non-binary” Sam Brinton, busted for luggage theft at airports. As Miss America might say, “then he becomes a criminal.”

Admiral “Rachel” Levine, Biden’s Assistant Health Secretary, believes that penectomy, vaginectomy and other mutilations are “medically necessary, safe and effective for trans and non-binary youth.” That is just a bit more radical than declaring those under 16 to be 16.

Power seems to have driven them mad. Way back in 1971, Woody Allen was on to something.