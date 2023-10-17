Deep State Throat Sends a Warning

“Donald Trump Followers Targeted by FBI as 2024 Election Nears” headlined the October 4 report in Newsweek. “The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.” Author William M. Arkin, an “award-winning journalist” and author of best-selling books, thus sets the tone right from the top.

Donald Trump has “followers,” language readers might expect for a religious cult leader, and these followers constitute an “army.” The challenge for the FBI, Arkin explains, “is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current ‘anti-government’ investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek.” That data is not the article’s only source.

“A current FBI official who requested anonymity” told Arkin “the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.” No pushback from Arkin on the government claim that the Jan. 6 protesters were domestic terrorists launching an “attack” on the Capitol. They weren’t, and for the best reporting on Jan. 6 see Julie Kelly at American Greatness and Substack.

The anonymous FBI official, call him Deep State Throat, says the bureau must also “preserve the Constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely and protest the government.” That is “an almost impossible position,” Deep State Throat explains, “when the White House is facing Congressional Republican opposition claiming that the Biden administration has ‘weaponized’ the Bureau against the right wing.” Arkin shows no interest in evidence that Biden has already done so, with summary arrests, imprisonment without trial, pre-dawn raids and so forth, all documented extensively by Kelly.

“We are committed to protecting the safety and constitutional rights of all Americans,” Deep State Throat contends, “and will never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity, including a person’s political beliefs or affiliations.” That ship has already sailed.

Arkin cites Biden’s September 1, 2022 speech contending that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the “very soul of this country,” the “very foundations of our republic” and “a clear and present danger to our democracy.” Arkin cites similar statements from a Homeland Security advisor and attorney general Merrick Garland. The report also cites current FBI boss Christopher Wray that “threats from DVEs (Domestic Violent Extremists) “have increased in the last two years” and further increases will accompany elections and “contentious current events.”

As Arkin notes, the FBI’s AGAAVE (anti-government, anti-authority violent extremism) has been shifted to “furtherance of political and/or social agendas.” So groups could be labeled extremist “because of their politics” and Trump and his “army of supporters” are now “a distinct category of domestic violent extremists.” That gives the lie to the FBI claim that “We cannot and do not investigate ideology. We focus on individuals who commit or intend to commit violence or criminal activity that constitutes a federal crime or poses a threat to national security.”

Biden, Wray and Garland are already on record that “MAGA Republicans,” by their very existence, are violent extremists, domestic terrorists and a threat to the nation. The FBI is already escalating its deployment of deadly violence.

On August 9 in Provo, Utah, the FBI killed Craig Robertson, a 74-year-old woodworker who walked with a cane, for things he allegedly posted online. Robertson had allegedly threatened Biden, but the FBI, not the Secret Service, handled the operation. Citing “highly unusual” procedures, Sen. Mike Lee called for an investigation. No independent investigation has taken place, and any FBI investigation of itself is of no value.

The killing of Robertson took place hours before Biden was to show up in Utah. If anybody thought the FBI bumped off the old guy to prove loyalty to Biden it would be hard to blame them. Remember, FBI deployment of deadly force is not new. In the Ruby Ridge siege of 1992, the FBI deployed some 400 heavily armed agents, helicopters, and armored personnel carriers against Randy Weaver and his family.

On August 22, 1992, FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi shot dead Randy’s wife Vicki Weaver as she held her infant daughter. Vicki Weaver was unarmed, not under arrest, and not wanted for any crime. Snipers are trained carefully “to acquire” the target, so there is little if any chance the shooting was accidental. The FBI’s primary targets are now people who want America to be great.

The Biden Junta has let in millions of illegals, with no background checks, vaccinations, or job prospects. How many are the FBI monitoring with the same diligence they now apply to Trump supporters? Deep State Throat didn’t say, and there’s a back story here.

In 1993, the FBI failed to stop the bomb attack on the World Trade Center, which killed six people. The FBI failed to prevent the massive terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, with some 3,000 dead. The bureau also failed to stop terrorist mass murders at Fort Hood in 2009 (14 dead), the Boston Marathon in 2013 (three deaths), San Bernardino in 2015 (14 dead), and Orlando in 2016, with 49 dead.

In the last three cases, the FBI played no role in the takedown of the terrorists, ably handled by local police. When it comes to radical Islamic terrorism, the FBI is a total bust. If an award-winning journalist wants a scoop, he might identify the FBI boss who called off the surveillance on Nidal Hasan, who was communicating with al Qaeda terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki.

That enabled Hasan, the self-described “soldier of Allah” to murder 14 at Fort Hood, the famous case of “workplace violence,” not even gun violence. Maybe the Deep State Throat knows how many FBI bosses were disciplined, demoted or dismissed over the failure. A ballpark figure might be zero.

Deep State Throat now certifies the FBI jihad against the evil MAGA “army” of Trump “followers.” The day after Arkin’s piece, Hillary Clinton told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that supporters of Donald Trump were “cult extremists” and “at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members.”

That is a belch from the Soviet Union, which tossed dissidents into insane asylums. Formal deprograming, the FBI’s AGAAVE campaign, and the escalation of deadly violence, all fit the Stalinist style of the Biden Junta, with its show-trials, armed pre-dawn raids, imprisonment without trial, media censorship and such. For anyone less than worshipful of Joe Biden, 2024 will be the year of living dangerously.