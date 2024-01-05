Chappelle Upstaged by Convict

If Dave Chappelle was convicted of a crime, the comedian said in his new Netflix special The Dreamer, he would claim to identify as a woman so he could be sent to a women’s prison and there make special demands of the girls. Chappelle is a highly original performer, but that has already been done.

Back in 1980 in Los Angeles, Rodney Quine gunned down Shahid Ali Baig, a father of three, then stole Baig’s car and $80. Quine, a father of two daughters, began claiming he had sought female status since the age of nine. The convicted murderer gained hope in 2015, when California became the first state to pony up taxpayers’ money for the sex-change operations of convicted criminals.

Judge Jon Tigar, an Obama appointee, ruled that denial of such surgery was cruel and unusual punishment, so on January 5, 2017 Quine duly got the state-funded “reassignment.” The convicted murderer is now Shiloh Heavenly Quine, inmate WB1121 at the Central California Women’s facility. It remains unclear whether Quine got the full tuck-and-roll-job, and what demands he has made of actual women in the facility. The whole thing is a cruel joke on taxpayers, the justice system and victims of violent crime.

It is as though a defendant in a murder case claimed to be innocent, and this was accepted by the court with no consideration of the evidence or witness testimony. In similar style, mental patients often claim to be Napoleon or God, which does not make it so. Reality dysphoria makes comedy tough duty, but Dave Chappelle bravely takes it on, granting no exemption for the “alphabet people.” More power to him.

Meanwhile, according to Baig’s daughter Farida, her father pleaded for his life before Rodney Quine murdered him. If anybody thought the best treatment for this killer was a session on Old Sparky it would be hard to blame them.