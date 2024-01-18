When I read via Josh Kraushaar on X that Tom Friedman had interviewed Antony Blinken at Davos, my reaction was that what we had here was dumb and dumber without the comedy. (Josh is the editor of Jewish Insider, which reported on the interview here.) Now Matt Continetti takes up the Friedman/Blinken Davos routine in the Free Beacon column “Delusional in Davos.” Matt concludes:

Maybe the thin mountain air made Blinken feel lightheaded. Maybe he wanted to make Tom Friedman happy. Maybe beneath the Davos veneer of self-congratulation and cliché there is a democratic realist plotting the renewal of American power. If not, we’re in trouble. An individual in the grip of delusion endangers himself and others. A delusional superpower endangers itself—and the world.

I’m sticking with dumb and dumber without the comedy.