Is Fetterman a better man?, cont’d

I thought Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was an unfettered leftist. With his vocal support of Israel, however, I have had to reassess. Fetterman is a better man — a better man than I previously judged. He seems more in tune with old-school Democrats than with the throbbing heart of the current Democratic Party. Last month Annie Karni collected quotes from Fetterman and Bernie bro progressives expressing their disapproval of him in the New York Times story “Fetterman, Breaking With the Left on Israel, Rejects ‘Progressive’ Label.” I wrote:

Karni demonstrated that Fetterman’s support of Israel predates the recovery from the severe stroke he suffered days before the Democratic primary last year. His support for Israel is not merely symptomatic of his recovery. And his support for Israel cannot be written off as a function of Pennsylvania politics. His term runs another five years. By contrast, fellow Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey is up for reelection next November and he remains a mute cipher on every issue known to man. Fetterman is perceptive within limits. This seems to me only half-right: “What I have found out over the last couple years is that the right, and now the left, are hoping that I die. There are ones that are rooting for another blood clot. They have both now been wishing that I die.” So far as I know, “the right” hasn’t gone beyond supporting Oz versus Fetterman, a position that falls well short of a death wish. We faulted Fetterman for his class warfare, for his nondisclosure of the issues raised by his stroke, and for his slovenly disrespect of the office he holds. As for the progressive friends of Hamas, however, he seems to be right on, so to speak.

Today I learn from RedState’s Nick Arama that friends of Hamas were out to harass Fetterman at home in Pennsylvania last night. His RedState post assesses that “Fetterman Has Perfect Response to Anti-Israel Activists Who Show Up at His Home.” Arama illustrates it with the video below.

John Fetterman spent the night standing on a rooftop waving an Israeli flag at protestors in Pennsylvania. Just an unbelievable sight to see. pic.twitter.com/5sJHMTLMht — James Ray 🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) January 27, 2024

Last month I added that Fetterman presents a contrast with Republican isolationists such as Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, and Matt Gaetz. I would also throw in Vivek Ramaswamy and Tucker Carlson for good measure. On the issue of Israel the health of Fetterman’s brain is far superior to theirs.