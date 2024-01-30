Loose Ends (241)

• (P)resident Biden has said that We. Will. Respond. to the Iranian-sponsored attacks that killed American servicemen and women in Jordan. Count me skeptical. Noah Pollak nails the heart of the problem:

Chaser:

Dozens of of US government workers – including Defense and State Departments – plan to go on one-day hunger strike for Gaza in protest to Biden’s support of Israel on February 1 Dozens of US government workers will stage a one-day hunger strike to protest the Biden’s administration support for Israel amid the war with Hamas. Members of Feds United for Peace told The Guardian that employees from over two dozen government agencies – including the Departments of Defense and State – plan on a day of fasting on Thursday. The officials participating will show up at work either dressed in black or wearing ‘keffiyeh scarves or other symbols of Palestinian solidarity.’

Sounds like a great day to stage an eat-in outside the White House, Pentagon, and State Department.

P.S. Anyone who shows up to work at the Pentagon or State Department wearing a keffiyeh scarf should be summarily fired. Would FDR have tolerated a federal employee who wore a Swastika to the office?

• Speaking of FDR, here’s a pic from his 52nd birthday party:

Now we know where Animal House got the toga party idea.

• John wrote yesterday about the climate cultists who threw soup at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre in Paris. Fortunately the painting is behind protective glass that is manufactured by . . . Koch Industries. Heh. Take that climatistas!

Chaser: Why don’t the climate cultists ever throw soup or paint at modern art? Of course we know the answer. . .

• Back in the late 1980s California actually set up an official state commission on “self esteem.” It was so loopy even Doonesbury and The Guardian made fun of it. Looks like Gov. Newsom took it seriously, finding our president a person of “such esteem.” The NBC correspondent appears to be stifling a laugh: