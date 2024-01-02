Mia Schem speaks

John Hinderaker cited the two interviews broadcast last week with former Hamas hostage/prisoner Mia Schem in “Innocent Civilians?” John linked to the Times of Israel story reporting the interviews. Today the New York Post reports on the interviews here. (Mia is a dual citizen of Israel and France. One of the interviews was broadcast on Israel’s News 13, the other on France 24.)

In the first book of the Hebrew Bible Abraham argues with God against the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah in Parsha Vayeira. Observant Jews read it at least once a year. In Parsha Vayeira Abraham famously pleads with God to relent from the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah if it has 50 righteous men, then 45, then 40, then 30, then 20, then 10, and God agrees. You can look it up.

I don’t know how many righteous men there are in Gaza, but I know the IDF is fighting the war against Hamas in the spirit of Abraham. The IDF goes to great lengths and incurs enormous risks to spare civilians.

Video of Mia Schem’s full interview with Israel’s News 13 is accessible on X/Twitter and YouTube. I have posted the YouTube video below. Mark Dubowitz comments: “Mia has the strength of a thousand men, the courage of a thousand lions and the heart of an Israeli woman.”

He adds: “You want to know why Israelis will never be defeated? Watch…”