Most Americans Would Just As Soon See Trump Barred

This ABC/Ipsos poll is troubling. It is a survey of 2,228 Americans who answered the phone, not likely voters. But what it finds is that 56% think that the Supreme Court should either bar Donald Trump from running for the presidency, or else let each state decide. Consistent with that finding, 49% support the decisions by Colorado and Maine to bar Trump from the ballot, while only 46% oppose those decisions. And, finally, 56% support the bringing of federal and state criminal charges against Trump.

Whatever you think of Trump, it is hard to see how he can be elected when most people think he should be subject to criminal prosecution, and a plurality don’t think he should even be allowed to run.