Perjury In a J6 Trial?

The Department of Justice’s prosecution of a group of Oath Keepers was one of the centerpieces of the Democrats’ effort to build the January 6 protest into an “insurrection.” It worked: the Oath Keeper defendants were convicted and sentenced to up to 18 years in prison.

Now investigative journalist Steve Baker of Blaze News has pieced together security camera footage released by the House Republican majority that, he says, proves that a key witness for the government in the Oath Keepers trial–Nancy Pelosi’s head of security–committed perjury.

Here is the video. On its face, it seems persuasive. Of course, I can’t vouch for the time stamps on the security footage, identification of the people involved, and so on. Nor do I know what the other evidence against the Oath Keepers was. Maybe the Democrats will be able to blow Baker’s analysis out of the water. Somehow, however, I doubt it.

🚨EXCLUSIVE J6 INVESTIGATION🚨 – Thanks to new House Speaker Mike Johnson, We now have permission to release Capitol CCTV footage proving that a member of Nancy Pelosi's security detail, Special Agent David Lazarus, perjured himself on the stand during the Oath Keepers trial.… pic.twitter.com/lEJxcHlKmX — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 15, 2024



It is a sad reality that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has sunk so low that there is very little that would surprise us.