Speaking of “appalled”

I subscribe to the (free) Morning Wire news roundup disseminated by the Associated Press. This morning the AP flags the story that is tied to this subject line: “Qatar ‘appalled’ by Netanyahu comments.” The story flagged by the AP story appears under three bylines and this headline: “Qatar, a key mediator in sensitive Israel-Hamas talks, lashes out at Netanyahu over critical remarks.”

We are supposed to be “appalled” by Netanyahu instead of by Qatar or by the AP, for that matter. Netanyahu went so far as to say: “Qatar in my opinion is no different, in essence, from the U.N. It is no different, in essence, from the Red Cross, and in some ways it is even more problematic.” It occurs to me that the same might be said of the AP.