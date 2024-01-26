The Country’s Most Embarrassing Democrats

Minnesota’s Democrats call themselves the Democrat Farmer Labor Party, even though the party includes virtually no farmers and hardly any laborers. But the delusion doesn’t stop there. This vignette captures the sheer childishness of the DFL’s leadership.

Joe Biden visited Duluth yesterday. He was joined for a photo op by Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin. Biden was led to the place where he was supposed to stand, but instead of joining him the Minnesota crew (plus Baldwin) was busy shooting selfies, while giggling like a bunch of junior high school girls. Finally they realized that the President of the United States–it’s only Joe Biden, but still–was waiting for them.

My friend Mitch Berg comments on Twitter:

The self-delight and self-delusion of this group of “leaders” is pitiful.