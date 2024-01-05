The Crime Wave Isn’t Over

Compton, California, is, to my knowledge, a Hellhole. Some years ago I tried a case in Los Angeles. At that time, local lawyers were buzzing about an incident in which a lawyer who was appearing in court in Compton walked down a stairwell in the courthouse, where he was confronted by a gang of “youths” who, for no reason, beat him to within an inch of his life. The lawyer suffered severe brain damage from which he was not expected to recover.

So nothing that happens in Compton surprises me. They can’t even secure their own courthouse, so it is no surprise that bakeries are vulnerable. On Tuesday, a large number of “youths” planned an after-hours attack on Ruben’s Mexican bakery. They drove a vehicle through a wall to create an opening, then swarmed the store and stole whatever they could. This is one of several local news stories on the crime:

Such mass thefts, unknown until very recently, have become commonplace. The root cause isn’t hard to find: it is a lack of law enforcement. California has effectively legalized shoplifting, so what do they expect will happen? Mass breakins/thefts have occurred in other blue cities around the country too, like Minneapolis. Where the law isn’t enforced, it will be violated with ever-increasing impunity. That is what we are seeing today.

Do voters mind the lawlessness? They didn’t show much sign of it in 2022.