The Michelle Obama Factor

“I am terrified about what could possibly happen,” said Michelle Obama on a January 8 podcast, “because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted.” In short order, commenters were speculating that, with Joe Biden such a bust, the former First Lady could “sneak her way into the 2024 race.” That prophecy is just a bit behind the curve.

Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power emerged last July 7, and author Joel Gilbert tagged on a film version. Gilbert is also the producer of Dreams from My Real Father, which contends that Frank Marshall Davis, a dead ringer for the former Barry Soetoro, is his true father. That documentary was released in July of 2012, well in advance of the November election. So was The Communist: Frank Marshall Davis: The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mentor, which first appeared on July 17, 2012.

Grove City College professor Paul Kengor thoroughly documented Davis’s long career with the Communist Party USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Soviet Union. Kengor also charted the remarkable similarities between the political agendas of Obama and Davis, disguised as the happy-drunk poet “Frank” in Obama’s 1995 Dreams from My Father.

In 2012, Republican candidate Mitt Romney had plenty to work with but it’s hard to find any references to Kengor’s book and Gilbert’s film. On the other hand, Romney was rather vocal about the people who weren’t going to vote for him, and like John McCain in 2008 he wound up a loser.

As David Garrow noted in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, the Dreams book was “without any question” a novel and the author a “composite character.” The most likely author is “Obama’s Narrator” David Axelrod and the 2020 A Promised Land bears the same elephantine, auto-hagiographical style. Michelle Obama’s Becoming and The Light We Carry suggest that Obama’s narrator is still at work. As it happens, Axelrod is a leading voice for Joe Biden to step down, but others have spotted a different dynamic.

Last August in “The Obama Factor,” Tablet editor David Samuels charged that the composite character president was still running the country and responsible for “the disaster that we are living through now.” That disaster foreshadows “what could possibly happen,” should Michelle Obama decide to “sneak her way into the 2024 race.”