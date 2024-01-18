The Reid rationale

Antony Blinken instigated the public statement signed by the Deep State 51 on behalf of the 2020 Biden presidential campaign. The public statement asserted that the New York Post’s “Hunter Biden story [was] Russian disinfo” — the story based on the Post’s access to emails in the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Reporter Natasha Bertrand was given the statement and disseminated it it in the linked Politico story.

Then candidate knew that the Post’s reporting was accurate and the public statement of the Deep State 51 was a ludicrous lie — Biden himself was a principal in the corruption made out in the Post’s reportage. Yet this is what Biden had to say in his second and final debate with President Trump on October 22, 2020 (transcript here): “Look, there are 50 [sic] former national intelligence folks who said that what this, he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics — four– five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

And this: “We are in a situation where we have foreign countries trying to interfere in the outcome of our election. His own national security advisor told him that what is happening with his buddy — well, I won’t, I shouldn’t — I will — his buddy Rudy Giuliani.”

And so on.

This is what Trump had to say (with interjections removed): “You mean, the laptop is now another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax? You gotta be– Is this where you’re going? This is where he’s going. The laptop is Russia, Russia, Russia? You have to be kidding. Here we go again with Russia. Boy oh boy.”

We all know that Trump was right and Biden was lying. Neither Biden, nor Blinken, nor any one of the Deep State 51 has recanted or apologized. They achieved their purpose. They stand by their handiwork. It worked, didn’t it?

The Biden Department of Justice has now had occasion to state the facts as anyone paying attention could have figured out at the time. New York Post columnist Miranda Devine now points out:

In a new court filing today, the DOJ confirms Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, that he left it at a computer store, and that the contents matched what they obtained from a search warrant of his iCloud. Don’t hold your breath for a retraction from Joe Biden (“It’s a Russian plant”), the #Dirty51 or myriad dishonest media operatives.

We’re not holding our breath. They are proud of what they did. Exploiting their positions for dishonest purposes, they succeeded in deceiving the American public. As Harry Reid might have put it: “[Trump] didn’t win, did he?”