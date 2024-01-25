United Auto Workers for Genocide

Private sector unions in the U.S. have been in decline for a long time. Currently, only around 6% of all private sector employees are union members. And most of those union members are not left-wing; on the contrary, they tend to vote for Republicans and especially for Donald Trump.

Their leaders, nevertheless, are mostly throwbacks: socialists if not outright Communists. And in today’s world, being left-wing means being in favor of killing the Jews. It has become a sort of litmus test.

Still, I was surprised to see that the United Auto Workers prominently placed a group of its members, holding signs with the union’s logo, at a kill-the-Jews rally at Columbia University:

Here's a third organizer at @Columbia, calling for an armed resistance in NYC! Remember: during the 5 years of the 2nd Intifada in Israel, there were 144 suicide bombing. Almost 700 Israeli civilians were murdered. How is it OK to call for killing civilians in the U.S? pic.twitter.com/5QGKnRbbJf — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) January 24, 2024



I have no idea why UAW bosses consider wiping out Israel to be in the interest of their union’s members. But then, union bosses stopped caring about their members’ interests a long time ago. Now, they are just flacks for whatever cause the Left comes up with.

Still, there is a certain irony here. Not too many years ago, an auto manufacturing plant and an Ivy League university would have been considered worlds apart. Now, Columbia University is an ideal venue for the union bosses’ far-left “kill the Jews” ideology.