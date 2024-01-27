We Don’t Have a President

Joe Biden is nominally our president, but he is manifestly incapable of discharging the duties of that office. Opinions vary as to who our “real” president is. Some say it is Barack Obama. Some say it is Jill Biden. Others describe a network of political influence within the Congress and the purported “Biden Administration.”

But one thing we know for sure is that our chief executive is not the pitiful shell of a man known as Joe Biden, who at his best, decades ago, was dumb, and now is in la-la-land:

I am sincerely sympathetic to the poor, frail shell of a man who is now Joe Biden. By rights, he should be living out his last days in a wheel chair in a nursing home. Instead, by a bizarre twist of fate, he was tapped to run against Donald Trump as the “normal” candidate in 2020, and, because Trump is so unpopular, managed to be elected president. Now, in a truly wacko “Weekend at Bernie’s” moment, the Democrats apparently are going to run him up the flagpole again.

It is hard to see any of this as something other than late-stage democracy in action.