Ambassadors, Presidents and Double Standards

Steve marks the contrast between Biden’s confused UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and New York Democrat Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who called out anti-Semitism “clearly and forcefully” at the United Nations. Consider also the contrast between Thomas-Greenfield and Ronald Reagan’s UN Ambassador, lifelong Democrat Jeane Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick “studied totalitarianism all her life and was aware of its tensile strengths and subtle ruses for maintaining power,” wrote Peter Collier in Political Woman: The Big Little Life of Jeane Kirkpatrick. “She had cut her intellectual eye teeth on documentary evidence revealing the psychological and political consequences of the gulag state.” Kirkpatrick met Hannah Arendt (Origins of Totalitarianism) and Franz Neumann, a Columbia University historian who gave her files on the inner workings of the National Socialist regime. These documents, Kirkpatrick said, “changed me forever.”

As Collier explained, Reagan and Kirkpatrick took the “Kick Me” sign off America’s back. Joe Biden not only put it back, but goes easy on those doing the kicking. In his September 1, 2022 speech, Biden said the worst threat comes from those who want the nation to be great. By contrast, in her speech at the 1984 GOP convention, Jeane Kirkpatrick said that Democratic presidents such as Harry Truman “were not afraid to be resolute nor ashamed to speak of America as a great nation.” But that was no longer the case.

As Kirkpatrick recalled, when U.S. Marines were murdered in their sleep in Lebanon, when the USSR walked out of arms negotiations, when Marxist guerrillas shoot their way to power, Democrats blame the United States – “But then, they always blame America first.” Delaware Democrat Joe Biden prefers to wreck America first, and he’s not done yet.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey ranks Obama seven, Clinton 12, Biden 14 and Reagan 16. Biden’s ranking in a survey of the worst people is uncertain, but it is possible to guess.