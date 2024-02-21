When Democrats Actually Defended Israel Without Reservation

I’ll have more to say very shortly about the UN Security Council resolution dance that Scott wrote about this morning, as I agree that it looks like Biden is positioning himself to turn on Israel at a moment’s notice.

For the moment, I want to note the contrast between Biden’s UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career foreign service officer who was likely picked for the post for the obvious reason, and an earlier breed of Democrat worth recalling just now.

Thomas-Greenfield recently made some typical word-salad remarks that must have made Kamala Harris envious: “But one thing that came out that I thought was extraordinarily powerful was the power of hate, the unifying power of hate — that the same people who hate Palestinians, hate Muslims, hate Jews, hate Blacks, are unified in their hatred. And we need to be unified in our understanding and in our love to find a path forward.”

To borrow the famous phrase of Ray Bradbury, this is the kind of phrase that “wouldn’t make a sub-moron’s mouth twitch.” Alas, the Biden Administration, like the Democratic Party, is largely led by sub-morons these days.

It makes me long for the days when a prominent Democrat like Daniel Patrick Moynihan called out anti-Semitism clearly and forcefully at the United Nations (Henry Kissinger, then President Ford’s Secretary of State, didn’t want Moynihan to give this speech):

The chances that the Biden foreign policy apparatus will stand up this forcefully? Nil.