Posted on February 25, 2024 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Israel, Media

Bibi faces the talking points

Caroline Glick recommends Margaret Sullivan’s interview with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning on Face the Nation as “very important.” In it he faces the Biden administration talking points argued by Sullivan. She does not ask a single question that reflects sympathy with Israel’s ordeal, yet the Jew haters are having their say in the comments at YouTube. I infer that Netanyahu was able to make his own points effectively. CBS has posted the transcript of the interview here.

