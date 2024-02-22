Biden bites

In her Devine Online newsletter this morning, Miranda Devine updates the story of the Biden dog Commander (links omitted):

Honestly, any normal dog owner whose German Shepherd attacks and bites someone just once would be chagrined. You would either get remedial training for the dog, or remove it or somehow keep it away from temptation.

The last thing you would do is continue on as usual, and let it happen again.

But now we hear Joe and Jill Biden’s dog Commander has attacked Secret Service agents 24 times in a period of eight months!

This latest batch of brutal dog bites from October 2022 to June 2023 was uncovered by journalist John Greenewald using the Freedom of Information Act. It tells the story of an ongoing and escalating calamity that the First Family seems to have been unwilling to address.

Only after this latest story broke Wednesday did the White House announce that President Biden has “given first dog Commander to relatives.”

Several of the attacks occurred after the First Lady let Commander off the leash. One internal Secret Service email, from May last year, warns agents: “It seems that we’re back to the K9 being let off leash to roam the grounds freely.”

The attacks occurred at the White House residence, at Camp David, at both Biden homes in Delaware, and at a holiday house in Nantucket.

In July 29, 2023, Commander was let loose in the backyard at the Rehoboth Beach house and bit an agent on the left forearm, causing “a severe open wound. As a result of the attack [the agent] started to loose [sic] a significant amount of blood,” and subsequently received six stitches.

On October 2, 2022, another agent was bitten on the forearm while holding a door open for the president.

“Commander and POTUS were entering the Palm Room through the West Colonnade. Commander came in first circled back and grabbed my arm left arm. He then stood up and back down. He is literally my height standing. POTUS entered shortly after since he was trailing behind him. POTUS entered the Palm Room and said [redacted],” the agent said.

At one point White House tours had to be suspended to “mop up blood” from the floor of the East Wing.

It’s not even just one rogue dog. Joe’s last German Shepherd, Major, had to be sent away for attacking agents and staff. One report had Major biting people eight days in a row.

To add insult to injury, the president reportedly accused an agent of lying after he said Major bit him. “It didn’t happen,” he told a friend. The president suspected that “MAGA sympathizers” were embedded in the Secret Service and out to get him, according to a new book, “The Fight of His Life.”

The dogs’ bad behavior is a poor reflection on their owners, not on the dogs. There just is no excuse for this persistent failure to learn.

CNN reported Wednesday that a “source close to the Biden family” said they feel just “awful” and have been “heartbroken” over the attacks. They’ve apologized to the agents and given some of them flowers. After 24 attacks! Flowers just don’t cut it.

The selfishness and cluelessness [are] galling.