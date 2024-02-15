Biden Our Time

Anyone think Biden could pull off anything like this:
This is how Ronald Reagan handles a question about being ‘too old’ for the presidency pic.twitter.com/yqCN54Y9C3
— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 15, 2024
Instead, we got this today:
Joe Biden to Elton John
“It’s his fault we spent so much money fighting HIV”
You honestly can’t make this shit up anymore in 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/BjI52frlYW
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 14, 2024
Chaser—turns out special counsel Robert Hur never asked Biden about Beau’s death:
After Biden wrongly criticized Special Counsel Robert Hur for raising his son's death in their interview, NBC reports it was actually Biden who introduced the subject.
"Hur never asked that question." pic.twitter.com/4k3APnYww8
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2024
Release the transcript!
