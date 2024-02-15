Posted on February 14, 2024 by Steven Hayward in 2024 Election, Joe Biden

Biden Our Time

Anyone think Biden could pull off anything like this:

Instead, we got this today:

Chaser—turns out special counsel Robert Hur never asked Biden about Beau’s death:

Release the transcript!

Responses