Biden’s missed opportunity

Miranda Devine devotes her New York Post column to the proposition that President Biden should seize the opportunity to appear on CBS for the traditional interview before the Super Bowl this Sunday. Devine herself seizes the opportunity to highlight Biden’s increasingly obvious fitness for institutionalization of the Memory Care variety (the Post also flags its related editorial — “Joe Biden’s mental decline cannot be ignored”):

It is presidential malpractice to be so inaccessible, especially when we are embroiled in two wars and our soldiers are dying in the Middle East.

Has there ever been a president so remote from the people?

This is the second year in a row he’s bailed on the Super Bowl interview. He can’t say he’s too busy. The presidential daily guidance issued by the White House is remarkably light on substance and heavy on lids.

All he seems to do, between long weekends in Delaware and extended vacations in the borrowed houses of billionaires, is meander from one desultory campaign event to another, cocooned inside Air Force One and the Beast. He blathers through a few scripted remarks and then wanders around sipping iced tea through a straw and saying nonsensical things to strangers like “Don’t jump!”

He hasn’t done a sit-down interview since October. And, no, Conan O’Brien doesn’t count.

It’s nuts to pass up a prime-time opportunity to advance his agenda to millions of voters in an election year. No one is going to put a damper on the football by asking gotcha questions.

Anyway, for Biden, the questions are always softball. Sir, tell us again that Hunter did nothing wrong. How existential a threat is Trump? Is democracy at stake? What are you and Jill doing for Valentine’s Day? What flavor ice cream do you like?

Doesn’t he want to take the opportunity to blame Trump for the border[?] Warn us off MAGA? Tell us we’re at an inflection point and it’s not your father’s Republican party? He could tell us about his “sixth sense” for seeing dead people. The other day it was “Mitterrand from Germany — I mean, from France!” who’s been dead since 1996. A couple of years ago he saw German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, who died in 2015. And who could forget “Where’s Jackie?”