Climate Activists Are Evil

We are far beyond the point where climate activists could be regarded as misguided but well-meaning. They are evil, pure and simple. Here, climate activists vandalize the United States Constitution display at the National Archives, bleating stupid pronouncements about “rich white men.” You have to go to college to become that dumb:

BREAKING: Climate activists just ruined the display of the Constitution in the Rotunda of the National Archives in DC. They poured red powder on themselves and the display. Security stands around doing nothing for minutes until they finally get arrested. pic.twitter.com/bXggSHgl4T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024



Security at the National Archives appears pretty nonchalant. Note how officers stand around, in no particular hurry to do anything about the vandalism or the vandals. But what the hell–it’s only the Constitution.