Posted on February 23, 2024 by John Hinderaker

How Dumb Are These People?

I wrote here about the Left’s current bugbear, “Christian nationalism.” Despite being a Christian and a nationalist, I have no idea what that phrase means, and have never met anyone who describes himself in those terms.

On MSNBC, a Politico reporter explained the meaning of “Christian nationalism.” You have to hear it to believe it:


These liberals are living in a state of utter ignorance. They literally know nothing. What I can’t figure out is, how can we be losing to people who are so unutterably stupid?

