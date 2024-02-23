How Dumb Are These People?

I wrote here about the Left’s current bugbear, “Christian nationalism.” Despite being a Christian and a nationalist, I have no idea what that phrase means, and have never met anyone who describes himself in those terms.
On MSNBC, a Politico reporter explained the meaning of “Christian nationalism.” You have to hear it to believe it:
Oh, my. 'They are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights…' https://t.co/R4L8HzKriJ
— Byron York (@ByronYork) February 23, 2024
These liberals are living in a state of utter ignorance. They literally know nothing. What I can’t figure out is, how can we be losing to people who are so unutterably stupid?
