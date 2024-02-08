Illegals are Already Voting

By some counts, the Biden Junta has allowed more than eight million foreign nationals to enter the United States illegally. Donald Trump and others contend that Democrats are “signing them up” to vote. As legal immigrants and legitimate citizens should know, illegals have been voting for a long time in California, the model Democrats now seek for the entire country.

In 1996, illegals cast 784 votes against Republican Robert Dornan in a congressional race Democrat Loretta Sanchez won by only 984 votes. Spearheading the voter fraud was the Stalinist Bert Corona, founder of Hermandad Mexicana Nacional. He failed to comply with a subpoena and the Justice Department declined to take any action. For the vote fraudsters it was more steps forward with no steps back.

In 2013 the state passed Assembly Bill 60 the “Safe and Responsible Drivers Act,” which enabled false-documented foreign nationals to get driver’s licenses. In 2015 California passed Assembly Bill 1461, the “California New Motor Voter Act” which automatically registered the illegals to vote. “At the latest, for the 2018 election cycle,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla told the Los Angeles Times, “I expect millions of new voters on the rolls in the state of California.”

The motor voter program has never been independently audited, and after the 2016 election, Padilla refused to cooperate with a federal probe of voter fraud. By March, 2018, the DMV had given licenses to more than one million illegals. Padilla wouldn’t say how many of the illegals actually voted in 2018, but his previous reference to “millions” provides a ballpark figure.

For years Pew Research pegged the number of illegals in the United States at 11 million, but according to a 2021 study by scholars at MIT and Yale, the true figure is more than 22 million. In 2019, when he announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration, California attorney general Xavier Becerra displayed a sign claiming 10 million “immigrants” in California.

The illegals come under the sway of politiqueros, as National Public Radio explained, campaign workers who bribe and coerce people to “vote a certain way.” The politiqueros work the mail ballots, and it all amounts to “vote stealing.” California’s chief politiquero is Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently announced that illegals, regardless of age, will qualify for Medi-Cal, California’s version of the federal Medicaid program.

Add taxpayer-funded healthcare to the host of government benefits illegals already receive, including in-state tuition and financial aid at state colleges and universities. That is more incentive to get people to vote “a certain way.”

Absent an independent probe of voter fraud in all its forms, legitimate American citizens can hold reasonable doubt on many elections results, including the Newsom recall. That surely caught the attention of Joe Biden, and the Delaware Democrat is already on board with the imported electorate.

“You know, 11 million people live in the shadows. I believe they’re already American citizens,” said vice president Biden in 2014. All the 11 million wanted was a chance to contribute, Biden said, so “let people vote.” This year millions of illegals will be voting, as they already do in California.