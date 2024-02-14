“Joe Biden Is the Kindest, Warmest, Bravest, Most Wonderful Human Being. . .”

It finally hit me: all the Dem talking heads repeating in unison as though from talking points supplied by the White House, about how “sharp” and “focused” and “on top of things” Joe Biden is should remind us of nothing so much as the brainwashed fashion every character in The Manchurian Candidate responds with when asked about Raymond Shaw: “Raymond Shaw is the kindest, warmest, bravest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life.”

But finally, Frank Sinatra’s character can’t take it any more, and blurts out the truth: “There something phony going on. . . In fact he’s probably one of the most repulsive human beings I’ve known in my entire life.”

Just swap out “Joe Biden” for “Raymond Shaw” in this clip and you will reach the heart of the matter: