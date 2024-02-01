Loose Ends (242)

• Our pal David Deeble wins Twitter this week:

• I thought this headline was the Feel Good Story of the Week for a moment:

But then I saw the press release from UNRWA moaning that the suspension of funding by 16 nations (so far) may put its operation in peril, which easily beats out the cheering news about deadbeat journalists. Key line from UNRWA’s director, Thomas White:

“If the funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by end of February not only in Gaza but also across the region.”

If that doesn’t make your day, you’re probably an Ivy League graduate.

• And in today’s totally unsurprising news story:

• But not to be outdone:

• Today’s anti-Semitic protest consists of blocking the road in Washington DC at the Holocaust Museum. But note the banner: “Hands off Yemen.” So apparently we’re not supposed to defend our citizens, not to mention global shipping, against attacks coming from Yemen?

• The hits just keep coming:

Chaser:

• Here’s another charmer from the elite college DEI ranks: