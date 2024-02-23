Posted on February 22, 2024 by Steven Hayward in Loose Ends

Loose Ends (244)

Trump continues to hold a solid lead over Biden in the key swing states the latest RCP Poll averages. Let’s just look at Arizona and Nevada today:

Whatever they are pumping Biden with every morning is wearing off by the afternoon:

And today:

Chaser—a curious factoid:

The Associated Press (AP) continues to beclown itself:

Expect another round of newsroom layoffs at AP any day now.

Here’s a big surprise (/sarc):

California budget crisis worse than Newsom projected, as state watchdog warns deficit could reach record $73B

California’s budget crisis is projected to expand more than previously thought and could hit a record deficit of $73 billion, according to a new report from the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO).

The LAO laid out the grim forecast in a Tuesday report that cautions that a $24 billion “erosion in revenues” corresponds to a $15 billion increase in the state’s budget problem. Due to this, the budget deficit, which last month was estimated to hit $58 billion, could now go as high as $73 billion.

