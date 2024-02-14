Mayorkas Impeached

This time, Republicans made sure they had the votes–just barely, as the resolution impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas passed the House by a single vote, 214-213, with three Republicans crossing over to vote against the resolution. Mayorkas thus becomes the first sitting cabinet-level official to be impeached in U.S. history.

Democratic Party press outlets naturally denounced the impeachment as a political stunt, and so on. But for the most part, they have conspicuously failed to inform their readers what Mayorkas was impeached for. In my opinion, the articles of impeachment state a powerful case, itemizing a number of illegal actions on Mayorkas’s part. The resolution is embedded below; you can judge for yourself.

Of course, Mayorkas is in one sense a scapegoat: he is the instrument of, not the source of, Joe Biden’s open border policies. It is Biden who really should be in the dock, for violations of federal law as well as his constitutional duty to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” Rather than faithfully executing our immigration laws, Biden has actively undermined and flouted them. So, yes–Joe Biden deserves to be impeached. But for now, we will settle for Mayorkas.

The impeachment is mostly symbolic, of course, as the Senate will do nothing. But that is all right. The House needs to stand up for American sovereignty and territorial integrity by every means possible, and impeachment is, an any event, inherently a political act.

Here is the impeachment resolution: