Silver Bullet?

Back in 2016 I downgraded stats nerd Nate Silver to Nate Bronze because he was confidently predicting even after the polls had closed that Hillary Clinton was going to win, and somehow by the middle of the evening he wasn’t appearing on air any more.

He’s bucking for an upgrade back to Silver today with a long note about how Biden needs to step aside. As Silver is respected within elite liberal circles it is worth watching to see if the piece has “legs.” Some samples:

It’s no longer safe to ignore that Biden has consistently trailed Trump in polls both nationally and (more importantly) in swing states. Or that Biden’s approval rating is just 39 percent and shows no signs of improvement, well below the threshold that would ordinarily make a president a favorite for re-election. . . Biden’s poor position is not the result of something fixable (the economy) but rather something that very much isn’t — the fact that he’s 81 and getting older every day. . . But even the most optimistic Democrats, if you read between the lines, are really arguing that Democrats could win despite Biden and not because of him. Biden is probably a below-replacement-level candidate at this point because Americans have a lot of extremely rational concerns about the prospect of a Commander-in-Chief who would be 86 years old by the end of his second term. It is entirely reasonable to see this as disqualifying.

Silver adds these tidbits from the equally popular oracle (with lefties) Ezra Klein: