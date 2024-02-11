Take a Load Off Fani: Old-Fashioned Corruption?

Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s stock has been in steep decline ever since it came out that she hired her illicit boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to head the prosecution of Donald Trump on absurd “RICO” grounds, and paid him a lot of money. That revelation came out in Wade’s divorce proceeding, always an unfortunate venue.

But it turns out that may not be the worst of it, as some of Willis’s minions are said to be itching to testify against her. A local Atlanta outlet reports:

The state Senate Special Committee on Investigations convened its inaugural session Friday to probe allegations of misconduct against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has faced criticism for her intimate relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was hired to lead the investigation into the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

***

As the meeting commenced, [Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens)] dropped a bombshell, revealing that multiple whistleblowers within the Fulton County DA’s office have expressed eagerness to testify. They allege misuse of federal and state funds, further escalating the scrutiny surrounding Willis.

Well, that should be interesting. The fetching Ms. Willis has been a diverting presence on the political scene over the last few months, but it appears she may not be with us much longer.