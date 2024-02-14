Taking Trump Seriously

In 2016, Salena Zito made the brilliant observation that “the press takes [Donald Trump] literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.” Trump’s recent comments about NATO are a perfect illustration. On Saturday, Trump riffed on the importance of NATO members meeting their treaty commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense:

“‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’” Trump recounted saying. “‘No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.’”

That prompted predictable pearl-clutching in Europe, while Joe Biden responded with outrage:

President Biden denounced former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday for encouraging Russia to attack certain NATO allies, calling the comments “dumb,” “shameful,” “dangerous” and “un-American” as he implored House Republicans to defy their putative nominee and pass new security aid for Ukraine and Israel.

It was obvious to the non-demented that Trump was not actually encouraging Russia to invade NATO members who don’t pay their 2%, but rather emphasizing one of his favorite themes: that America shouldn’t allow itself to be taken advantage of by allies who don’t bear their share of the cost. And it turns out that, despite the wailing and gnashing of teeth, this was obvious to NATO allies themselves. The Telegraph reports:

Nato spending is at “unprecedented” levels, the alliance’s chief said on Wednesday, after Donald Trump raised doubts about its future. Jens Stoltenberg said 18 of the alliance’s 31 members were on track to hit the minimum spending goal of 2 per cent of gross domestic product. The group includes Germany, Europe’s largest economy, which is set to reach the target this year for the first time. It means European Nato member states will be spending a record $380 billion (£302 billion).

About Trump, specifically:

“We have to listen and take note of the following: the criticism that we hear is not primarily about Nato. It’s about Nato Allies not spending enough,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters at the start of a two-day meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers. He added: “And that’s a valid point… European Allies and Canada have to spend more, because we haven’t seen fair burden-sharing in the Alliance.”

Which of course is Trump’s point. More:

After Mr Trump’s outburst at a campaign rally on Feb 10, Nato diplomats acknowledged the only way to ensure his support if he wins the presidency for a second time is to continue to increase spending.

Those of us who take Trump seriously applaud his successful efforts to focus our Western allies on the need to defend themselves against the Russian threat.