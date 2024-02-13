That’s ‘President Magoo’ to You, Buster!

News out today that Joe Biden will not take a cognitive test at his upcoming annual physical exam. That will surely reassure everyone.

A number of observers suggested last week that Biden’s petulant declaration that “My memory is fine” appears set to take its place beside “I am not a crook,” “There is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe,” and “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” in the annals of regrettable and possibly fatal presidential statements. But there’s one other Watergate parallel that has been less remarked: the non-denial denial. Gerard Baker observes in the Wall Street Journal this morning:

The surest testimony to the accuracy of Mr. Hur’s assessment is that they [Biden’s defenders] reserved their greatest ire not for the description itself, but for his temerity in writing it. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal lawyer, told on Sunday that the special counsel’s 388-page report was a “really shabby work product and completely out of bounds for a prosecutor.”

Matt Margolis notes over at PL Media that no one is denying Hur’s claim that Biden couldn’t recall the date of his son Beau’s death (we already knew Biden can’t remember what country Beau died in) because they likely know Hur has a tape or transcript that would prove the claim, and likely the other specific claims Hur’s report, such as the date window of Biden’s vice presidency.

Even Jon Stewart, now back in the host chair at The Daily Show, isn’t buying it. Just watch the first two minutes below and quit there. The first two minutes are golden, exposing the dictated talking points that Biden is “sharp.” (Naturally Harris is the best, because, she says, Biden is not only directing America’s government, but telling all the leaders of other countries what do. Truly Biden is Socrates and Superman all rolled into one.)

Jon Stewart kicks off The Daily Show's election coverage with a wellness check on America's two chronologically challenged candidates: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/RPmFodvVAy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 13, 2024

Finally, if you are on Biden’s White House staff today, how do you like this headline:

If Ronald Reagan were still with us, I’m sure he’d replace his old saying “The nine most frightening words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help” with “The eight most frightening words in the English language are ‘Kamala Harris Says She Is Ready to Serve.'”

(And no, Willie Brown jokes are not allowed; this is too serious.)

P.S. Margolis’s article linked above notes one other amazing small detail: a fundraising letter from Jill Biden that says “I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack—not just as Joe’s wife, but as Beau’s mother.” (Emphasis added.)

DOCTOR Jill Biden is not Beau’s mother. Beau’s mother was Joe’s first wife. Yet this claim went out over Jill’s signature. Truly we do live in a post-truth era, at least for the Biden family.