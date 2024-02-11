The “Far Right” Pounces

In Italy, illegal immigrants gang-raped a 13 year old girl. Was the crime significant because it shed light on the perils posed by illegal immigrants? Of course not: because it was “pounced on” by the dreaded “far right”:

A 13-year-old girl was gang-rapęd by 7 illegals and this is how CNN covers it: pic.twitter.com/hYv4yItgmG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 11, 2024



If the far right consists of those who are horrified by gang rapes of 13 year old girls, count me in.