The “Far Right” Pounces

In Italy, illegal immigrants gang-raped a 13 year old girl. Was the crime significant because it shed light on the perils posed by illegal immigrants? Of course not: because it was “pounced on” by the dreaded “far right”:
A 13-year-old girl was gang-rapęd by 7 illegals and this is how CNN covers it: pic.twitter.com/hYv4yItgmG
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 11, 2024
If the far right consists of those who are horrified by gang rapes of 13 year old girls, count me in.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.