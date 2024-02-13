The King and him

During the 2020 presidential campaign and first years of Biden’s presidency I repeatedly set the over/under on the decline of Biden’s mental faculties at 40 percent. In early 2021 we were asked by one of the organizations that rates sites for reliability on what basis we disparaged Biden’s capacity. They apparently didn’t want to consider the ocular proof.

Now ABC News reports that the overwhelming majority of Americans think Biden is too old for another term. According to the poll, 86 percent of Americans think Biden is too old to serve another term as president. (That includes 59 percent of Americans who think both he and former President Donald Trump are too old and 27 percent who think only Biden is too old.) An August 2023 AP-NORC poll is reported here to the same effect, only more so.

We finally have an issue on which a divided country can agree. Joe Biden is unfit to serve as president.

Yesterday Biden hosted King Abdullah II of Jordan. He’s the king of a Palestinian state, but mum’s the word. Instead, Biden beat on the Jewish state (White House transcript here):

As the King and I discussed today, the United States is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which would bring immediate and sustained period of calm into Gaza for at least six weeks, which we could then take the time to build something more enduring. Over the past month, I’ve had calls with Prime Minister Netanyahu, as well as the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, to push this forward. The key element of the deals are on the table. There are gaps that remain, but I’ve encouraged Israeli leaders to keep working to achieve the deal. The United States will do everything possible to make it happen.

And so painfully on. Biden supports the survival of Hamas. For Israel he has no good word. Rather, we get this: “We’re grateful for our partners and allies like the King who work with us every single day to advance security and stability across the region and beyond. It’s difficult times like these when the bonds between nations are more important than ever.”

During his remarks Biden referred to “Queen Rianna” or “Rihanna.” The White House transcriber dutifully corrected the reference to “Rania.”

As the song goes, it was just one of those things. At the end of his remarks, Biden struggled to find his mark. As the song doesn’t go, it was just one more of those things. The king registered a few more complaints about Israel. Borrowing an expression from Biden, one might declare the scene “over the top.”