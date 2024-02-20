What’s wrong with this picture? could be a daily feature. “I’m thinking it over” is the punchline of the famous Jack Benny joke. His comic persona was that of a cheapskate. “I’m thinking it over” was his response to the robber’s query — “Your money or your life?”

Today let us look in the news at the picture of Illegal Immigration.

Nicole Gelinas, New York Post: “Inside Mayor Adams’ migrant debit card boondoggle — no-bid bank gets $50 million, border crossers up to $10,000 each.”

Olivia Rondeau, Breitbart: “New York migrants receiving cash welfare payments after quiet rule change.”

Maryann Martinez, Daily Mail: “Dozens of Chinese migrants spotted entering US illegally in California border town of Jacumba and say they’re here to ‘take the money’ along with others from Syria and Turkey.”

Michael Dorgan and Griff Jenkins, Fox News: “Chinese migrants pouring across southern border spark national security concerns.”

Something’s wrong with this picture. You don’t have to think it over. Joe Biden is at the center of it.