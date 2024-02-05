When Morgan Met Mike

It’s Black History Month. Back in 2005 on CBS “60 Minutes,” Mike Wallace told actor Morgan Freeman:

“Black History Month, you find. . . . “

“Ridiculous.”

“Why?”

“You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”

“Come on.”

“What do you do with yours? Which month is ‘White History Month’? Come on, tell me.”

“I’m Jewish.”

“Okay. Which month is ‘Jewish History Month’?

“There isn’t one.”

“Why not? Do you want one?”

“No, no.”

“I don’t either. I don’t want a Black History Month. Black history is American history.”

“How are we going to get rid of racism until . . . “?

“Stop talking about it. I’m going to stop calling you a white man. And I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a black man. I know you as Mike Wallace. You know me as Morgan Freeman. You`re not going to say, ‘I know this white guy named Mike Wallace.’ Hear what I’m saying?”