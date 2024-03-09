An SOTU Postscript

Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech began almost a half hour behind schedule. The reason apparently was that his route to the Capitol was blocked by an illegal “kill the Jews” protest. So an official government proceeding was delayed by protesters who were violating the law. Doesn’t that sound familiar?
Blocking an official proceeding. I think we have recent precedent on this. https://t.co/fxOZ9vxc74
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) March 8, 2024
Don’t hold your breath waiting for the “kill the Jews” gang to be arrested and held for a year or two in solitary confinement.
