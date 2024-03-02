Biden Now Defeated by Cue Cards

As is know more widely reported, President Biden relies on cue cards for just about everything, but it looks like even this extreme measure is failing. Here in reading from a prepared statement on a notecard about getting food to Gaza, at the 30-second mark Biden twice says we’ll be opening up more corridors to “Ukraine.” Italian PM Meloni looks around the room wondering if someone is going to help this poor doddering old man.

Biden: “We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza 🇵🇸 We will join Jordan and our other partners to airdrop food on Ukraine 🇺🇦” Look at Italian PM trying hard not to laugh 🤣

pic.twitter.com/FJFFusvYWM — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 2, 2024