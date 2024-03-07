John Kerry—GOP Double Agent?

I think it was Glenn Reynolds who posited that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is actually a Karl Rove plant inside the Democratic Party, but it seems equally plausible that this is the case for John Kerry. He has always been so pompously preposterous that you can’t take him seriously. And now he says we might “feel better” about Russia and the Ukrainian situation if only Russia would get on board with cutting emissions.

UNREAL: John Kerry says people would 'feel better' about the war in Ukraine if Russia would 'make a greater effort to reduce emissions' pic.twitter.com/lm2Vq2uBfS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2024

Please, Democrats—if you manage to sideline Slow Joe, can you nominate this man again? Pretty please?