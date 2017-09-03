Waiting for Al Franken, or someone like him (2)

I have been friends with the nonconservative attorney I quoted yesterday in “Waiting for Al Franken” since our senior year in high school. His name is Michael Frost. Mike attended Harvard College and University of Virginia Law School. He practices in the area of trusts and estates.

I’m still trying to learn from him. I asked him if the ignorance displayed by the five attorney signatories to the Star Tribune column published yesterday opposing the confirmation of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras to the Eighth Circuit surprised him. Mike responded generally:

Ignorance never surprises me. It seems to be our natural state. Reread Alexander Pope. Have you ever read an article about a legal or tax matter in the general press (usually written by a non-lawyer) that even approached being accurate? I suspect that this is true for all professions. Look at the nonsense displayed in today’s column in the Star Tribune opposing Stras’s nomination, written by people supposedly learned in the law or at least aware of its processes; their “diversity” argument boils down to their false notion that the judiciary is somehow better able to divine, protect, and represent the will of the people (and minorities, that seemingly includes almost everyone) than the legislature — the people’s elected representatives. While it is obvious that the law, properly applied, can and does protect minorities from the tyranny of the majority, such power should be sparingly and judiciously applied. Its inappropriate and indiscriminate application inevitably results in the tyranny of the minority.

Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar are of course prime purveyors of the nonsense. They seek to take advantage of it. They seek to turn it to their own purposes. It is their source of strength.

Hot Air‘s Ed Morrissey has been broadcasting from the Minnesota State Fair. He caught up with former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty to talk about the Stras nomination last week. Governor Pawlenty knows what he’s talking about; he appointed Stras to the Minnesota Supreme Court. He is not playing games when he talks about Stras. Listening to Governor Pawlenty talk with Ed reminds me how much his voice is missed in Minnesota politics.