Hillary Unplugged

So Hillary was over in Britain a couple weeks back flogging her book, perhaps hoping for a more sympathetic audience. The whole 19 minute video here is excruciating. It is beyond fingernails on the blackboard cringe-inducing. I wouldn’t blame anyone who gouged his eyes out and plugged his ears with cement. The non-stop excuses and rote-recitation of her career resume (does anyone not know by now that she was a senator and secretary of state?) are pathetic at this point.

But best of all is how she thinks the evil Rooskies shot American voters with some kind of mind ray (her account is almost this ludicrous). It is must-see TV. Start at the 6:30 mark (and you can quit around 7:45, so the pain will be short):

Chaser, from one year ago today:

I have a hunch that Donald Trump is the only thing she thinks about right now.